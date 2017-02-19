Harrisonburg Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Stealing from Antique Mall

Press Release from Harrisonburg Police Department:

On Thursday, February 16 at approximately 8:48 p.m., officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) responded to the Rolling Hills Antique Mall at 779 East Market Street for what has been investigated as a commercial burglary.

Officers on scene were able to view security footage showing the suspect enter the front door by breaking the glass and take a display case of antique coins.

On February 17, a Crime Solvers tip was received from an anonymous citizen who provided suspect information in reference to this case. After further investigation into the information received, officers executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Moore Street in Harrisonburg. Subsequently, warrants were obtained for Charles Joseph Hood, 57, of Harrisonburg. On February 18, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Charles Hood was taken into custody at his residence by officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Hood was transported to the Rockingham County Regional Jail and held without bond. Hood was charged with one count of breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny (felony), and one count of grand larceny (felony) in relation to this offense.

The Harrisonburg Police Department would like to thank the anonymous citizen for contacting Crime Solvers. That tip not only lead officers to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime, but also to the recovery of the items stolen from the Rolling Hills Antique Mall.

As always, the Harrisonburg Police Department encourages anyone with information about crimes occurring in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).