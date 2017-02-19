Loved Ones of Those Who've Passed Gather, Ask for Nonviolence

Family members and friends are remembering a man who died Wednesday following a shooting earlier this month in Charlottesville.

Sunday they gathered at the Free Speech Wall on the Downtown Mall to light candles, write messages, and pray for 43-year-old Robert ReauVeau who was also known as "Tattoo Bobby.”

ReauVeau was shot in the 10th Street and Page Street neighborhood on February 5. He passed away on His friends and relatives are calling for less gun violence and say Charlottesville needs to get tough on people who commit crimes.

"Somebody like Tattoo Bobby, Floyd Alston, Jay Shifflett, we’re not folks who we’re going to be, you know, killing people. They weren't perfect like I said and might have gotten into a fight or two in their life. But at the end of the day they are not going to be trying to kill people and we just need to get tough about these things,” David Caron, a friend of ReauVeau, said.

ReauVeau's mother says if anyone wants to make a donation in his memory, they should donate to the Shelter for Help in Emergency.