Vineyard Owners Worry Warmer Weather Will Throw Off Crops' Growth

Warm weather is attracting crowds to wineries across central Virginia, but some of those vineyards worry the heat may end up costing crops.

Stinson Vineyard in Albemarle County is one of several vineyards that's starting to see the buds on their grape vines begin to swell.

Employees are worried because it only takes one night of frost to destroy the crop for the season.

"It is daunting because we're seeing these stretches of warm days and weeks earlier and earlier in the season which tricks vines into thinking spring is around the corner when in actually we can often take a deep freeze,” Justin Stone at Stinson Vineyards said.

Other vineyards NBC29 reached out to, including Pippin Hill, King Family, and Blenheim say they're also seeing buds starting to swell on the vines.