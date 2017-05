The city of Charlottesville is pressing the owner of the abandoned landmark hotel on the Downtown Mall to restart the project.

On Tuesday, City Council is expected to review an agreement to provide a "performance grant" to developer John Dewberry, saving him from $150,000 to $300,000 each year for more than a decade.

The city will also lease 75 parking spaces in the Water Street Garage for five years. In return, Dewberry will move forward with construction and pay all city taxes.

All of this is set on a mutually-agreed-upon completion date in 2018.