Charlottesville City Council to Discuss New Art Director Position for City

The city of Charlottesville is trying to decide how to better coordinate arts organizations in the area.

Council members will take up a discussion about creating a new arts director position during this week's council meeting.

That person would be responsible for coordinating arts organizations and creating a clear vision for the future of arts in Charlottesville.

Some councilors want to explore more options.

“In a way that's part of the issue. In a larger city there is this position often and they coordinate not only arts funding, but kind of arts collaboration and that sort of thing. Ours is a much smaller city, and so I'm not really sure what that person would do,” said Councilor Kristin Szakos.

Council will also discuss adding a new city architect position during a meeting next month.