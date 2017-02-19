Planners to Ask City Council Where to Focus Time, Money for Year

Regional planners are asking Charlottesville City Council to set a direction for the upcoming year.

In a new move, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is asking City Council where to focus its time and money for the 2018 fiscal year.

During Tuesday night's City Council meeting, the commission will ask for feedback from councilors on what areas the city needs to focus on most.

“We want it to come from them. Now we've been working with them for 40 years so there’s a lot of interest in the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County,” Chip Boyles of TJPDC said.

After getting feedback from City Council, the TJPDC will put together a work schedule for the next year in May.