124 People Slain in Richmond Area in 2016

Homicides in the Richmond area have reached the highest total in more than a decade.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://tinyurl.com/j6j85ty) reports that there were 124 slayings in the region's four cities, three towns and 16 counties last year.



According to the newspaper's analysis, 2016 was the deadliest year since 2005, when there were 132 killings in the region.



Of the 124 victims, 101 were African-American. That's the second-highest percentage since at least 2010.



The area surveyed has a population of more than 1.2 million, about 30 percent of which is black.



In the city of Richmond, 59 African-Americans were slain, making up 88 percent of the city's 67 homicide victims.



