Rockingham County Man Charged with Forcible Rape of 19-Year-Old Woman

Press Release from Harrisonburg Police Department:

On February 18, officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) responded to College Avenue for a complaint of injuries from an assault.

During their initial investigation, responding officers learned that the incident involved a rape, but that the victim, a 19 year-old female resident of Harrisonburg, did not believe that she had sustained any serious physical injuries. The victim and suspect were acquaintances that met during the course of the night.

In the course of the investigation, HPD officers located the suspect, Andres Hernandez, Jr., 23, of Rockingham County. Hernandez, Jr. was charged with one count of forcible rape and was held without bond at the Rockingham Regional Jail.

This incident appears to be isolated in nature and remains under further investigation. The Harrisonburg Police Department requests that anyone with information pertaining to this case contact the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640.

Callers can provide anonymous tips at CrimeSolvers: 540-574-5050 or text "HPD" plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Witnesses are reminded that CrimeSolvers may award monetary compensation for providing pertinent information regarding this or other criminal investigations.