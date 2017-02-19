14 Cavaliers Crushed 65-41 at #10 North Carolina

The #14 Virginia men's basketball team has lost three games in a row for the first time in six years, as the Cavaliers fell 65-41 at #10 North Carolina Saturday night in Chapel Hill.

The 24-point loss is the 'Hoos worst since a 35-point loss at Tennessee on Dec. 30, 2013.

UVa (18-8, 8-6 ACC) shot 27.8% from the field in the game against UNC, and hit just 2-of-20 three-pointers.

Tar Heels' junior Justin Jackson scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the 1st half, as UNC built a 34-22 lead.

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett says, "I think our poor offense hurt our defense, and then it sort of turned into one of those deals. We tried to spread the floor and go with four guards. Had a hard time finishing at the rim, but when you miss those shots, that's a problem. Points are hard to manufacture for us, if we're not hitting those outside shots. You feel that, you get a good look, and boom. We were building a house with some of the bricks we put up there."

Senior point guard London Perrantes says, "Probably the worst part about it is there was shots that were in, and coming out. Especially when you needed them. It definitely takes your legs out from underneath you."

Junior Marial Shayok adds, "We got some good looks that we usually hit. We usually did early in the season. We just have to stay with it, and stay composed, and stay confident, and stay together."

Shayok scored a team-high 13 points, while Perrantes had 12 points and two assists.

UVa has lost five out of eight games against ranked opponents this season, and they are 7-66 all time at Chapel Hill.

Virginia returns to action on Monday, as the Cavaliers host Miami at 7:00 PM.