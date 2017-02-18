1 Man Dead After Collision with Mail Truck in Augusta County

A Staunton man is dead after a mail delivery truck slammed into his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Parkersburg Turnpike in Augusta County.
State police say a U.S. Postal Service truck made a U-turn in the road and collided with the Harley-Davidson roadster.
Thirty-three-year-old Bill Claytor Jr. was taken to Augusta Health where he died from his injuries.
The mail truck driver, 51-year-old Joseph Jackson of Staunton, is charged with failure to yield the right of way.
From Virginia State Police:
At 4:17 p.m., Saturday (Feb. 18), Virginia State Police Trooper J.S. Martin responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred in the 400 block of Parkersburg Turnpike.
A U.S. Postal Service truck was traveling west on Parkersburg Turnpike, when it made a U-turn in the road and collided with an eastbound 2000 Harley-Davidson Roadster.
The motorcyclist, Bill F. Claytor Jr., of Staunton, 33, Va., was transported to Augusta Health, where he died a short time later.
The driver of the mail truck, Joseph T. Jackson, 51, of Staunton, Va., was not injured in the crash.
Jackson was charged with failure to yield the right of way. The crash remains under investigation.