1 Man Dead After Collision with Mail Truck in Augusta County

A Staunton man is dead after a mail delivery truck slammed into his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Parkersburg Turnpike in Augusta County.

State police say a U.S. Postal Service truck made a U-turn in the road and collided with the Harley-Davidson roadster.

Thirty-three-year-old Bill Claytor Jr. was taken to Augusta Health where he died from his injuries.

The mail truck driver, 51-year-old Joseph Jackson of Staunton, is charged with failure to yield the right of way.