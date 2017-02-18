Millennial Republican PAC Hosts Inaugural Summit in Charlottesville

Millennials in Virginia are working to reclaim the values of the Republican Party following the tumultuous 2016 election.

The Millennial Advocacy Council's Political Action Committee known as “Mac PAC” is hosting its inaugural summit in Charlottesville this weekend.

MAC PAC soft-launched six months ago. Saturday, the group held its Phoenix Summit with young Republicans from all over the state discussing how elected officials can work to best represent the next generation.

MAC PAC formed in the fall of 2016 as the Republican Party began to deal with strong division.

“We realized that the party wasn't really reflecting some of the ideals and policy issues that we think are the most important,” Elliott Harding, chairman of MAC PAC, said.

The Phoenix Summit in Charlottesville is a conference about reclamation of the Grand Old Party's ideals.

“I feel like the party as it’s reviving, I feel like they're becoming way more aware of diversity and that’s really important,” attendee Shion Fenty said.

Organizers say they're also trying to take back the labels placed on the next generation, such as millennial.

“We do need to reclaim the term 'millennial,' we'll own that term it was a term that its objective it refers to a generation and that negative connotation is not coming from our generation itself,” Harding said.

With many candidates for state seats in attendance, the Phoenix Summit is also a chance for people to discuss how elected officials can work on issues facing millennials today.

“The federal debt, how we are just having trillions and trillions of dollars pile up onto our heads and the generation that's essentially spending this money is never gonna be the one that's gonna have to pay for it,” Adam Kimelman said.

“I want to hear their perspective on millennials and if they value our voice, if they value our position in society and if they have anything that I can support, that I can get involved in,” Fenty said.

The name Phoenix Summit comes from the idea that a phoenix rises from the ashes. Part of the MAC PAC’s mission is to challenge what it calls the "liberal monopoly on younger voters.”