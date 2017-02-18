1 dead, 2 hurt in Car Crash in Virginia's Bedford County

Virginia officials say a woman is dead and two other people injured after a crash in Bedford County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. on Route 501 when the driver of a Buick lost control and ran off the roadway, striking a wall and a utility pole and overturning several times.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that a passenger in the car, 25-year-old Candice Paige Clark, of Nellysford, Virginia, was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

Virginia State Police say that the driver and another passenger were also not wearing seatbelts and were injured. Virginia State Police identified the driver of the vehicle as 24-year-old Brian Edward Dabney of Buena Vista, Virginia, and the other passenger as 55-year-old Darlene Spinner.

