Virginia Seeks April Execution Date for Ivan Teleguz

Virginia's attorney general is seeking an April execution date for a man convicted of hiring another man to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Attorney General Mark Herring's office has asked the Rockingham County Circuit Court to set an execution date of April 17 or April 25 for 38-year-old Ivan Teleguz. The Circuit Court will hold a hearing on Feb. 24 to set the date.

Teleguz was convicted in 2006 of hiring a man to kill his former girlfriend, Stephanie Sipe, to get out of paying child support for their infant son.

Since then, two key prosecution witnesses have recanted. But a federal judge ruled that the affidavits from the witnesses recanting their previous testimony were unreliable. Teleguz maintains that he is innocent.

Virginia's last execution was on Jan. 18.

