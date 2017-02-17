BRAFB Receives Grant from Giant Foods

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) is about to have a lot more money to help hungry families in central Virginia.

Giant Foods is awarding the BRAFB $115,000 to fund the Family Backpack Program. That project gives students food to bring home for weekends and school breaks when they might go hungry otherwise.

The money will fund almost half a million meals this year.

“It will help fund a program we have called Summer Kid Packs. We try to get food into the households of families when kids are out of schools, again, in the summer. It's a more extended period of time - they need access to nutritious food,” said Karen Ratzlaff with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

This is the second year of funding from the foundation.

The food bank has received about $651,000 dollar from this grant.