BRAFB Receives Grant from Giant Foods

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) is about to have a lot more money to help hungry families in central Virginia.
Giant Foods is awarding the BRAFB $115,000 to fund the Family Backpack Program. That project gives students food to bring home for weekends and school breaks when they might go hungry otherwise.
The money will fund almost half a million meals this year.
“It will help fund a program we have called Summer Kid Packs. We try to get food into the households of families when kids are out of schools, again, in the summer. It's a more extended period of time - they need access to nutritious food,” said Karen Ratzlaff with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
This is the second year of funding from the foundation.
The food bank has received about $651,000 dollar from this grant.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Press Release:
(VERONA – Feb. 17, 2017) — As part of an ongoing effort to increase access to healthy, nutritious food for food-insecure children in western and central Virginia, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has received a $115,000 Fighting Child Hunger grant from Giant Food of Landover’s Our Family Foundation. This generous funding will enable the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to advance programs and initiatives that combat child hunger.
This is the second year of funding from the three-year Fighting Child Hunger grant. Giant Food is a leader in helping to fight child hunger — since 2012, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has received $651,000 in grants from Our Family Foundation for this purpose.
This year‘s grant will provide 428,548 meals to children at risk of going without much-needed nourishment.
“We know that children who are food insecure develop more slowly, are more prone to illness and achieve less, academically, when compared to their food-secure peers,” said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “We are grateful for the support of Our Family Foundation in helping us work to close the gap in access to healthful foods.”
The Fighting Child Hunger grant will provide funding for the Family Backpack program, which provides meals for children and their families on evenings and weekends during the school year. The Summer Kid Packs initiative, which provides monthly food distributions to children and their families during the summer months, will also be funded by the grant.
“We are privileged to be a community partner in the mission to alleviate hunger. Since our founding more than 80 years ago, giving back has been a cornerstone for our company,” said Gordon Reid, president, Giant Food of Landover, Md. “Our partnerships with many food banks and pantries across the region, including five Feeding America Food Banks in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, allow us to continue a shared commitment to combating hunger across the communities we serve. This grant supplements our existing efforts and increases our impact on childhood hunger in our region.”
Giant Food’s Our Family Foundation has created a cohort of grant recipients who share knowledge, ideas and best practices. “This provides hunger relief allies with an opportunity to connect and exchange helpful resources,” said Ellen Butchart, grants manager for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.