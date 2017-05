Attorneys for Middle River Regional Jail have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit over two inmates claiming violations of their civil rights.

Earlier this month, Nexus Services filed the lawsuits on behalf of Mateen Haleem and Alvion Cashion.

Both men claim the jail withheld their prescription drugs and failed to provide proper medical care.

Haleem alleges guards used force in retaliation when he filed grievances.

The motion says that the jail should be treated as a municipal corporation and entitled to sovereign immunity.