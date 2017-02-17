McAuliffe to Meet With Homeland Security on Immigration Enforcement

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe says he's expecting to meet next week with the head of the Department of Homeland Security.

He says he has several questions for retired General John Kelly about recent immigration enforcement in Northern Virginia.

McAuliffe wrote to Kelly following a story that aired on NBC Washington about an incident near a church in Alexandria. The report involved U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents questioning and detaining Latino men leaving a hypothermia shelter.

The governor says as head of the National Governor’s Association, meetings are planned with President Donald Trump and other White House officials.

“I am very concerned of profiling. I am very concerned that people without due process or due cause are just randomly stopped. If you start here, where do you stop? So I want to know what process and procedures they are using,” McAuliffe said.

A spokeswoman for ICE told NBC Washington the agency has a policy of avoiding making an arrest at places of worship, schools, or medical facilities.