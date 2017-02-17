Quantcast

Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Albemarle Wins Conference 16 Championship Albemarle Wins Conference 16 Championship

BOYS BASKETBALL
Conference 16 Finals
Albemarle 55, Patrick Henry 44

2A East Quarterfinals
Madison County 77, Page County 59
R.E. Lee-Staunton 77, Clarke County 37
Stuarts Draft 75, George Mason 58

Conference 29 Consolation
Monticello 60, Broadway 62

STAB 48, Trinity Episcopal School 66
Woodberry Forest 46, Christchurch 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL
LIS Tournament
STAB 63, St. Margaret's 30       Sierra Smith 30 points
Covenant 63, Collegiate 52        Emily Maupin 33 points

Conference 16 Finals
Atlee 62, Albemarle 42

Conference 16 Consolation
Orange County 47, Halifax County 44

Conference 29 Consolation
Western Albemarle 42, Fluvanna County 36

Conference 44 Finals
Riverheads 50, Luray 32           Blake Bartley 16 points

2A East Tournament
Wilson Memorial 70, Central-Woodstock 53
Stuarts Draft 60, Clarke County 33
George Mason 58, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33

1A East Tournament
Riverheads 50, Luray 32

