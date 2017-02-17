Central Virginia Breweries Respond to Confirmation of EPA Administrator

The U.S. Senate confirmed Scott Pruitt as the new administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Friday, February 17, and breweries across Virginia are not happy.

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt has long criticized the EPA and what he calls its "activist agenda."

A few days ago, 32 breweries across the U.S. wrote a letter to the Senate asking lawmakers to vote “no” and prevent this from happening.

There are seven brewers from Virginia and they are all partners with the Brewers for Clean Water campaign which is in support of the Clean Water Act. The central Virginia breweries in support of the campaign include Starr Hill Brewery, South Street Brewery, and Blue Mountain Brewery.

The businesses want clean water protections they say are important to their craft brewing process.

“Ninety percent of brewing deals with water, so having someone that has a complete understanding of localities and protecting clean water supply is central to our business and I think that would go for a lot of breweries in the area,” said Ryan Mitchell of Garden Grove Brewing Company

Pruitt pledged to weaken or get rid of these business protections that brewers say they need.

Garden Grove and Starr Hill both said they'll continue to be involved with the Brewers for Clean Water campaign even with Pruitt now in charge of the EPA.