Quantcast

Schenk's Greenway Trail in Charlottesville Open for Use

Posted: Updated:
Schenk's Greenway Schenk's Greenway
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Schenk's Greenway Trail in Charlottesville is back open for use. Contractors with the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority finished replacing a sewer pipe along the trail near McIntire Road.

The Schenk's Greenway Trail connects to the John Warner Parkway Trail in McIntire Park, and is expected to eventually connect to Preston Avenue.

  • Schenk's Greenway Trail in Charlottesville Open for UseMore>>

  • Reported by Spencer Burke

    Reported by Spencer Burke

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.