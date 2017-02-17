Crozet Company Files Closure Notice

A Crozet company has filed a closure notice, but the general manager says he doesn't anticipate any layoffs at this point.

According to a letter written to the Virginia Workforce Network's Rapid Response Program, the company called Delivery Agent is looking to secure additional funding. Delivery Agent sells music merchandise.

In the letter, the company writes that if it can't get additional funding it could close its Crozet location on Three Notch'd Road between February 22 and February 28.

The letter is part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act also known as WARN. It requires employers who are planning to close to give employees at least 60 days notice before they do so.

Just because the company files a WARN notice does not mean layoffs will happen.

“Delivery Agent in Crozet is not closing the doors. We are not shutting down the business next week, period,” said Del Wood, Delivery Agent executive vice president of operations. "We are very busy with the staff we have right now and we have many orders to fulfill and many sites to maintain.”

Companies that are reorganizing or selling may file the WARN notice, but retain their current employees.

If Delivery Agent did close, 134 employees could lose their jobs.

Delivery Agent bought the company known as Music Today in 2014 and this past year, Delivery Agent was purchased by Hillair Capital.

So even though it filed the WARN notice, Delivery Agent says no layoffs are expected right now.