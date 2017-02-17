Trump Winery Again Granted Permission to Hire Foreign Workers

The U.S. Department of Labor is approving another request from Trump Winery to hire foreign workers.

The department posted the openings on the public job registry Thursday, February 16.

The Albemarle County winery is looking for 23 vineyard farm workers. The workers would make $11.27 an hour, and would be employed for a little more than six months.

The foreign workers would be accepted under a federal H-2A visa.

Back in December, Trump Winery asked for temporary visas for six foreign workers

The Department of Labor requires new filings each time the date of need for those workers is different.

The winery was previously owned by Patricia Kluge, but was purchased by now-President Donald Trump back in 2012 for a reported amount of $6.5 million. Kluge, who had filed for bankruptcy, had sought $100 million when she put the property on the market.

Eric Trump, one of the president’s three sons, runs Trump Winery.