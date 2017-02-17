Judge: Greene Co. Man Accused of Arson Competent to Stand Trial

A man accused of setting the home of his relatives on fire is competent to stand trial, but he says he's not guilty of the crimes and doesn't understand why he's charged.

After technical issues with paperwork on Tuesday, a judge was able to review a mental competency report filed for the defendant Friday, February 17.

Gerald Baugher, 61, is facing charges for arson and breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson.

The case is connected to a house fire along Celt Road around 10 a.m. Monday, August 1. Three siblings were inside the house when the eldest child smelled smoke. Their parents were not there at the time, but the children managed to safely escape before the home before it was fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators determined that arson was the cause of the fire and Baugher was arrested and charged by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office the same day.

At the preliminary hearing in October, the eldest child testified that she saw Baugher, who is her father’s cousin, walking away from the burning home. Investigators reported that they discovered singed hair on Baugher’s beard and arm.

Prosecutors say Baugher believed his cousin had stolen a handgun from him. The defendant’s cousin had told authorities that he and Baugher had gotten into a heated conversation weeks before the fire, and that Baugher told him, "You will pay."

Friday, a judge said the results of a mental competency report were clear.

“The defendant understands the nature of the proceedings, he understands the basic rudiments of the criminal justice system, and that he's able to effectively participate in the defense of his case,” said Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronald Morris.

The Greene County case took place in Orange County Circuit Court Friday due to a scheduling issue.

Baugher pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces and asked for a trial by judge, but prosecutors objected.

The two day jury trial is scheduled to start June 6.

Baugher is expected to be back in court March 14 to request bond.