Staunton Man Accused of Stealing Prescriptions from Veterans

A 22-year-old Staunton man is facing dozens of drug charges after an investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement.

Schuyler A. Lotts is charged with 37 misdemeanor counts of petit larceny, 37 felony counts of possession of a schedule II narcotic and one count of possession with intent to distribute.

Lotts is accused of stealing packages from a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pharmacy while working at the UPS facility in Fishersville.

Virginia State Police say he is responsible for the theft of approximately 3,500 oxycodone tablets, valued at $35,000.