Part of Rt. 639 in Augusta County to be Closed Feb. 21 to Mar. 3

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

A portion of Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) in the Stuarts Draft area of Augusta County is scheduled to be closed from Tuesday, February 21, to Friday, March 3. This closure is between Route 635 (Mount Vernon Road) and the entrance to the Stuarts Draft wastewater treatment plant. It will allow the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace a culvert at a tributary of the South River.



The closure will be in effect 24/7, but residents along Route 639 can access their properties on either side of the work zone. Through traffic will be detoured as follows:

Northbound drivers will follow Route 639 south, Route 608 (Draft Avenue) west, Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) north and then Route 635 east to return to Route 639.

Southbound drivers will follow Route 639 north, Route 635 west, Route 340 south and then Route 608 east to return to Route 639.

The culvert replacement is scheduled for completion by 5 p.m. on March 3. All work is weather permitting.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

