Budget Report Presented to Albemarle Co. Supervisors

People living in Albemarle County won't be hit with any new taxes this year, assuming supervisors approve the proposed budget.

Interim County Executive Doug Walker presented a budget report to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Friday, February 17.

Walker says this year's budget is around $397 million, and is balanced without any tax rate increase. He says that's because the county is making more money this year.

“So this is a much more optimistic budget, because of course the economy is improving, especially in our area - in Albemarle County, in Charlottesville. And the state economy is improving, as well,” said supervisor chairwoman Diantha McKeel.

The real estate taxes from new businesses at Fifth Street Station contributed to a $4.5 million increase in revenue for the county. Officials say those additional funds prevented the need for increasing taxes.

“I'm definitely feeling more optimistic this year. We have a good report, the economy locally is doing better,” supervisor Liz Palmer said.

The positive outlook is a big change from last year, when supervisors were facing a huge gap in funding.

“We're more optimistic where we are currently because of the performance of our local economy. We are experiencing growth in new construction, in real estate. We're seeing an appreciation of the real estate market with how it’s reflected in our increases in assessed values,” Walker said.

The executive said the county is also making money off personal property tax, like cars, meals tax, and lodging tax. That all means the county has more money for things like a 2 percent pay raise county employees, as well as funds for improvement projects.

“We need to highlight that we are putting money into infrastructure into the schools,” Palmer said.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors still needs to approve this budget, which it will do after a series of work sessions and a public hearing.

Supervisors say they currently don't intend on making any massive changes to the proposed budget.