Budget Report Presented to Albemarle Co. Supervisors

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
People living in Albemarle County won't be hit with any new taxes this year, assuming supervisors approve the proposed budget.
Interim County Executive Doug Walker presented a budget report to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Friday, February 17.
Walker says this year's budget is around $397 million, and is balanced without any tax rate increase. He says that's because the county is making more money this year.
“So this is a much more optimistic budget, because of course the economy is improving, especially in our area - in Albemarle County, in Charlottesville. And the state economy is improving, as well,” said supervisor chairwoman Diantha McKeel.
The real estate taxes from new businesses at Fifth Street Station contributed to a $4.5 million increase in revenue for the county. Officials say those additional funds prevented the need for increasing taxes.
“I'm definitely feeling more optimistic this year. We have a good report, the economy locally is doing better,” supervisor Liz Palmer said.
The positive outlook is a big change from last year, when supervisors were facing a huge gap in funding.
“We're more optimistic where we are currently because of the performance of our local economy. We are experiencing growth in new construction, in real estate. We're seeing an appreciation of the real estate market with how it’s reflected in our increases in assessed values,” Walker said.
The executive said the county is also making money off personal property tax, like cars, meals tax, and lodging tax. That all means the county has more money for things like a 2 percent pay raise county employees, as well as funds for improvement projects.
“We need to highlight that we are putting money into infrastructure into the schools,” Palmer said.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors still needs to approve this budget, which it will do after a series of work sessions and a public hearing.
Supervisors say they currently don't intend on making any massive changes to the proposed budget.
Release from Albemarle County:
It's peak budget season in Albemarle County and we're eager to engage with you, our community, on budget priorities.
Throughout February, March, and April, there will be many opportunities for you to stay informed and give feedback on the budget review process.
All Board meetings will be held at the County Office Building, 401 McIntire Road, in either the Lane Auditorium or in Room 241. Board meetings will also be video-streamed, so you can watch live or at a later time from your computer or mobile device.
Albemarle County residents can weigh-in throughout the process at the public hearings and community meetings listed below. Be sure to check our website at www.albemarle.org/budget for the most up-to-date information.
COUNTY EXECUTIVE'S RECOMMENDED BUDGET
On Friday, February 17, 2017 at noon in Room 241 at the County Office Building, 401 McIntire Road, Interim County Executive Doug Walker will present the Recommended Operating and Capital Budgets for Fiscal Year 2018 to the Board of Supervisors.
During the discussion, Mr. Walker will introduce the recommended budget, provide details on the impacts of the budget to the County Capital Program, and highlight community impacts and engagement opportunities.
FEBRUARY 21 PUBLIC HEARING
On Tuesday, February 21, 2017, the public will have an opportunity to provide comments to the Board of Supervisors on the County Executive's FY 2018 Recommended Budget. This public hearing will begin at 6PM in the Lane Auditorium at the County Office Building, 401 McIntire Road.
Sign up for the February 21 public hearing will be available by Wednesday, February 15 at www.albemarle.org/bosspeakers.
UPCOMING BUDGET MEETINGS
- Public Hearing: Tuesday, February 21, 6 p.m. - County Office Building - Lane Auditorium
- Work Session: Thursday, February 23, 3 p.m. - County Office Building - Room 241
- Work Session: Monday, February 27, 3 p.m. - County Office Building - Room 241
- Work Session: Thursday, March 2, 3 p.m. - County Office Building - Room 241
- Drop-in Meeting: Friday, March 3, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. - City Space
- Community Meeting: Monday, March 6, 7 p.m. - Monticello High School
- Work Session: Tuesday, March 7, 3 p.m. - County Office Building - Room 241
- Community Meeting: Wednesday, March 15, 10 a.m. - County Office Building - Room 241
- Live Tweet: Wednesday, March 22, 12 p.m. - twitter.com/AlbemarleCounty
- Community Meeting: Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m. - County Office Building - Room 241
- Public Hearing:Tuesday, April 11, 6 p.m. - County Office Building - Lane Auditorium
- Public Hearing: Tuesday, April 18, 6 p.m. - County Office Building - Lane Auditorium