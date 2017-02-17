Quantcast

Covenant's Rick Weaver Ready to Defend State Title

Covenant sophomore Rick Weaver Covenant sophomore Rick Weaver
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Covenant's Rick Weaver will be looking to defend his wrestling state championship this weekend, as the sophomore competes in the VISAA state tournament in Richmond.

The two-day tournament will take place at the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center on Friday and Saturday.

Weaver earned a bye in the first round of the tournament, after finishing the regular season 37-0.

The sophomore is the #1 ranked wrestler in the state.

"There's a lot of people after me right now," Weaver said, with a laugh.  "I just continue to keep fighting each day.  People are after me.  I'm #1 in the state.  I got to show them why I'm #1."

Weaver went 50-4 and won the heavyweight division as a freshman last season.

