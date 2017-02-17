Covenant's Rick Weaver Ready to Defend State Title

Covenant's Rick Weaver will be looking to defend his wrestling state championship this weekend, as the sophomore competes in the VISAA state tournament in Richmond.

The two-day tournament will take place at the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center on Friday and Saturday.

Weaver earned a bye in the first round of the tournament, after finishing the regular season 37-0.

The sophomore is the #1 ranked wrestler in the state.

"There's a lot of people after me right now," Weaver said, with a laugh. "I just continue to keep fighting each day. People are after me. I'm #1 in the state. I got to show them why I'm #1."

Weaver went 50-4 and won the heavyweight division as a freshman last season.