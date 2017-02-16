UVa Women's Basketball Upsets #4 Florida State 60-51

UVa Women's Basketball Upsets #4 Florida State 60-51Posted: Updated:
UVa beat a team ranked in the Top Five for the first time since 2011
Dominique Toussaint scored a game-high 14 points for Virginia
The Cavaliers' defense held FSU to 35.0% shooting from the field
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
