UVa Women's Basketball Upsets #4 Florida State 60-51

The Cavaliers' defense held FSU to 35.0% shooting from the field

UVa beat a team ranked in the Top Five for the first time since 2011

The Virginia women's basketball team defeated a team ranked in the AP top-five for the first time in six years, as the Cavaliers upset #4 Florida State 60-51 on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia's last win against a top-five team was November 20th, 2011 against #3 Tennessee.

Freshman guard Dominique Toussaint says, "We knew we could win, and we came out with the win, but being that they're ranked #4, it says a lot about our team."

"It just boosts our confidence," says junior forward Lauren Moses. "Coming into the game we all knew we could do this. We knew coming out of two good prep days that we had the ability to do it, and just the determination."

Head coach Joanne Boyle adds, "The grit and the hard work paid off. Sue (Semrau) has a great team. It was our night, tonight. We'll take it, and keep moving."

The Wahoos and Seminoles were tied 26-26 at halftime, but FSU went in front by with a 13-5 run to start the 3rd quarter.

Virginia's defense stepped up in the 4th, as UVa held the ACC's number-one scoring offense to just five points in the quarter.

Toussaint hit a three-pointer to give the 'Hoos a 53-51 lead with 1:28 remaining, and they would not trail again.

The basket from the freshman started a 10-0 run to close out the game.

Toussaint scored a game-high 14 points, while J'Kyra Brown had 10 points and six rebounds.

Virginia (17-9, 6-7 ACC) will be back in action on Sunday, as the Cavaliers travel to face Virginia Tech.