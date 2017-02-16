Route 29-Hydraulic Road Intersection Advisory Panel Announced

A new advisory panel will begin work in March on plans for the area around the Route 29 Hydraulic Road intersection.

The 12 member panel includes representatives from the city and Albemarle County governments, local businesses, and the environmental community and will function similarly to the Route 29 Solutions advisory panel.

The panel's first meeting will be on March 9 and is open to the public.

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE — A new advisory panel will begin work in March to develop future land use and transportation improvement plans for the area around the Route 29-Hydraulic Road intersection. The group includes representatives from the city and county governments, local businesses and the environmental community.

The 12-member Hydraulic Area Planning Advisory Panel will function similarly to the Route 29 Solutions Advisory Panel that has worked with the Virginia Department of Transportation during design and construction of the improvement projects along the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville.

When he announced the Hydraulic area planning study last month, Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne said, “The current Project Delivery Advisory Panel has provided recommendations and guidance that significantly improved the projects and minimized the inconvenience to those who live and work along Route 29. This new panel will follow that successful model and I expect that their efforts will again be valuable as we develop a land use plan and transportation improvements for this critical intersection and the surrounding geographical area.”

The Thomas Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission will be responsible for managing the land use portion of the study, while the Virginia Department of Transportation will manage the transportation component.

Charlottesville City Councilor Kathy Galvin and Alex Ikefuna, director of neighborhood development services, will represent the city. Albemarle County Supervisor Diantha McKeel and Mark Graham, director of community development, will represent the county.

The business community in the Hydraulic Road area will be represented by Alan Taylor of Riverbend Development; John O’Connor, senior vice president of O’Connor Capital Partners; Del Sanders, general manager of the Charlottesville Holiday Inn; and Charles Rotgin of Great Eastern Management Co.

Community representatives will be Kurt Keesecker, BRW Architects; Vito Cetta, Weather Hill Homes; and Morgan Butler of the Southern Environmental Law Center. The panel will develop the land use and transportation improvement plans over the next 18 months.

The advisory panel’s first meeting will be at 2 p.m. March 9 at the Virginia Transportation Research Council, 530 Edgemont Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. These panel meetings, like the previous panels, are open to the public to observe the discussions but public comments will not be taken during the meeting. The public can submit comments on line at www.Route29Solutions.org.



The panel’s meetings will be live-streamed over the Internet and podcasts will be posted to the Route 29 Solutions web page after the meetings. A link to the Internet streaming service is also posted on the project web page. More information about the Hydraulic area planning study can be found on VDOT’s web site, www.Route29Solutions.org.