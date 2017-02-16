Augusta Co. Supervisors to Create Development Plan for Stuarts Draft

Augusta Co. Supervisors to Create Development Plan for Stuarts DraftPosted: Updated:
Some Augusta County supervisors hosted a town hall Thursday night
A town hall was held for Suarts Draft residents Thursday night
Augusta Co. Supervisors to Create Development Plan for Stuarts DraftMore>>
Reported by Tara Todd
Reported by Tara Todd
Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!Full Story
Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.