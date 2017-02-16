Quantcast

Augusta Co. Supervisors to Create Development Plan for Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WVIR) -

Augusta County supervisors are creating a small area development plan for Stuarts Draft. 

Three supervisors introduced the idea at a town hall meeting Thursday. 

The board is creating a committee made up of a diverse group of Stuarts Draft residents.

Issues brought up by the audience Thursday included attention for the historic draft avenue, possible greenway and bike paths, and concerns about business and federal housing placement.

  Reported by Tara Todd

