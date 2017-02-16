Quantcast

Charlottesville School Board Approve Multimillion Dollar Budget

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville’s school board has signed off on a multimillion dollar budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The board unanimously approved the $81.5 million budget proposal Thursday. That’s about a $3 million increase.

The increase helps cover a 2 percent pay raise for teachers and staff, which Board Chairman Juandiego Wade says was a big priority this year.

“Because they make our school system tick - they're the ones that draw the students in, make us shine, and when we're able to take care of them I think everything goes a lot better,” Wade said.

The budget also includes an additional 10 teachers.

It will be presented to Charlottesville City Council on March 6. A final approval from council is expected by April 11.

  Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia.

