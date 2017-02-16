Quantcast

Dozens Gather to Remember Man Slain in Charlottesville Shooting

Posted: Updated:
Gabby Davis, ReauVeau's fiancee Gabby Davis, ReauVeau's fiancee
Friends and family of Robert "Bobby" ReauVeau gathered to release balloons in Belmont Thursday Friends and family of Robert "Bobby" ReauVeau gathered to release balloons in Belmont Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Dozens of people gathered in Belmont Thursday night to release balloons and remember the life of the victim of a Charlottesville shooting. 

On Sunday, February 5, Charlottesville police responded to a shooting at the area of 10th and Run Street. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Robert “Bobby” Charles ReauVeau. He was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Wednesday, February 15.

It was an extremely emotional evening, as ReauVeau’s friends and family gathered around his pregnant fiancé and his mother. They say that ReauVeau had been awake and talking just a few days ago and his death Wednesday was a shock. 

They said ReauVeau and his fiancée Gabby Davis found out they were expecting a little girl just three days before he was shot.

ReauVeau's cousins and best friend were proud to show off the tattoos ReauVeau had given them and said they were glad to have a permanent mark from him.

Davis was at the center of the crowd at Belmont Pizza.

“This is kind of his moment for us to remember him and be here for him, and think of him, and think of all the things he's done for us because he has a really big heart, and I don't know if a lot of people saw that in him because he had such a tough front you know,” Davis said.

The family and friends released balloons outside Belmont Pizza, including special balloons for Davis proclaiming, "It's a girl!"

Charlottesville police are still searching for ReauVeau’s killer. If you have any information, they ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

  • Dozens Gather to Remember Man Slain in Charlottesville ShootingMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.