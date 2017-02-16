Dozens Gather to Remember Man Slain in Charlottesville Shooting

Dozens of people gathered in Belmont Thursday night to release balloons and remember the life of the victim of a Charlottesville shooting.

On Sunday, February 5, Charlottesville police responded to a shooting at the area of 10th and Run Street. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Robert “Bobby” Charles ReauVeau. He was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Wednesday, February 15.

It was an extremely emotional evening, as ReauVeau’s friends and family gathered around his pregnant fiancé and his mother. They say that ReauVeau had been awake and talking just a few days ago and his death Wednesday was a shock.

They said ReauVeau and his fiancée Gabby Davis found out they were expecting a little girl just three days before he was shot.

ReauVeau's cousins and best friend were proud to show off the tattoos ReauVeau had given them and said they were glad to have a permanent mark from him.

Davis was at the center of the crowd at Belmont Pizza.

“This is kind of his moment for us to remember him and be here for him, and think of him, and think of all the things he's done for us because he has a really big heart, and I don't know if a lot of people saw that in him because he had such a tough front you know,” Davis said.

The family and friends released balloons outside Belmont Pizza, including special balloons for Davis proclaiming, "It's a girl!"

Charlottesville police are still searching for ReauVeau’s killer. If you have any information, they ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.