Monroe Boys, CHS Girls & Louisa Girls Basketball Win Conference Championships

William Monroe Wins Conference 28 Championship William Monroe Wins Conference 28 Championship
The Charlottesville HS Girls Win Conference 23 Championship The Charlottesville HS Girls Win Conference 23 Championship
Louisa County HS Girls Basketball Wins Conference 19 Championship Louisa County HS Girls Basketball Wins Conference 19 Championship

BOYS BASKETBALL
Conference 23 Finals
GW-Danville 75, Charlottesville 64

Conference 28 Finals
William Monroe 52, James Monroe 49

Conference 44 Finals
Altavista 55, Riverheads 46

Fishburne Military 72, Covenant School 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Conference 19 Finals
Louisa County 65, King George 61  (OT)

Conference 23 Finals
Charlottesville 40, Jefferson Forest 31

Conference 28 Finals
Culpeper 46, Brentsville 45, OT

