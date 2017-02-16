Charlottesville Fire Department Helping Provide Working Smoke Alarms

Charlottesville Fire Department is partnering to make sure houses in Charlottesville have working smoke detectors

A group of Charlottesville homeowners will be safer thanks to a new partnership with the fire department.

The Charlottesville Fire Department partnered with the Red Cross and Community Housing Partners to provide over 800 homes with working smoke alarms.

The partnership came during the routine inspections of the Greenstone units off of Prospect Avenue. The fire department found hundreds of detectors that needed new batteries or to be replaced completely.

The Red Cross stepped in and donated the batteries while the Community Housing Partners provided the manpower of the operation.

“It makes me feel really good to know that another 800 people will have a working smoke alarm in their house and we are working really hard to make sure that everyone in Charlottesville has a working smoke alarm,” said Captain Joe Phillips, assistant fire marshal with the Charlottesville Fire Department.

The Charlottesville Fire Department hopes to have 100 percent of residences in the city to have working smoke alarms within five years.

The partnership is part of a larger multi-year campaign. The goal of that campaign is to reduce fire related deaths and injuries by as much as 25 percent.