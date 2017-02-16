Darden Hosts Fourth Annual Virginia Green Travel Conference

The Fourth Annual Virginia Green Travel Conference is taking place at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. At the Conference they held the Fourth Green Tourism Business Expo.

The goal is to educate partners on the environmental impact of businesses, but not without an incentive.

"If you think about it, if you reduce the amount of trash that you generate, you reduce the amount of water and energy you use. Those translate directly to cost savings on your utility bills," said Tom Griffin, the executive director of the Virginia Green Travel Alliance.

The alliance says that no one in the country is better than Virginia when it comes to green tourism and there is hope to keep things that way.

The conference will continue Friday where they will present the awards for 2016.