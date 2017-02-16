UVA Sorority Writing Hundreds of Letter to Rep. Garrett

Letter writing campaign by Alpha Chi Omega at the University of Virginia

A sorority at the University of Virginia is hoping to get 5th District Representative Tom Garrett's attention by flooding his office with letters.

Members of Alpha Chi Omega are passionate about domestic violence awareness.

The group wants to protect the Violence Against Women's Act from being cut from federal spending. The act provides $1.6 billion towards investigation and prosecution of violent crimes facing women across the country.

Sorority members held a letter signing at UVA Thursday, February 16, in order to gain community support for the act.

"This is an issue that affects everyone no matter their background, their gender, their race, their class," sorority member Samantha Glazer said.

They want the freshman congressman to vote "no" to the potential defunding, and believe letters are the strongest way to get a message out.

"Since its inception we've seen domestic violence decrease by 64 percent. So it's a pretty impactful legislation, and it's also a very small cost. So in terms of if you're really trying to limit federal spending, there are bigger things you could tackle," said Courtney Cuppermull with Alpha Chi Omega.

Alpha Chi Omega has a national philanthropy initiative dedicated to fighting domestic violence and also volunteers with the Sexual Assault Resource Agency.

The organization plans on delivering over 500 letters to Garrett's office next week.

"Assumption among congressmen that every 10 letters they receive represents 10.000 constituents," Cuppermull said.

"I think receiving hundreds of letters from people that are part of his constituency will make a difference," said Glazer.