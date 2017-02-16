Bill to Expand Medical Marijuana Oil Access Dies In Subcommittee

This legislative session is bittersweet for advocates of expanding access to medical marijuana oil in Virginia.

This week, lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that sets up a distribution system of medical marijuana oils. It only applies to patients of severe epilepsy. While advocates celebrated this step, they are crushed the policy will not be expanded to patients of other serious diseases.

A bill from 27th District State Senator Jill Holtzman Vogel (R) was killed in a Republican-majority subcommittee late Wednesday.

"It looks like this bill is gone for the year and I am so sorry and so disappointed,” Vogel said.

The bill would have opened the door for cancer patients and Virginians with Crohn's disease to have greater access to cannabinoid and THC-A oil.

“It can't make you high, you can't smoke it, and no one's dealing it on the illicit market. What is the rationale behind depriving these people of the access to that oil?” Vogel said.

The measure cleared the Virginia Senate and originally applied to about a dozen debilitating illnesses. The list first also included glaucoma, HIV, hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, nail patella, cachexia and more.

In recent years, lawmakers agreed to allow patients with severe epilepsy a legal defense if they have the oil and receive questions from law enforcement. Because of promising recovery seen in those patients, others were hopeful to have a chance to try the same treatment.

“Why would legislators actually stand in the way and why would we be trying to opine on what's medically necessary and what's not for a series of illnesses? That's not our job,” said Vogel.

15th District Delegate Todd Gilbert (R) voted against Vogel’s measure.

“I think people wrongly perceive that we are against this measure. That is not true,” Gilbert explained.

This year, Gilbert wants to see the issue studied carefully by the Joint Commission on Health Care. The panel is comprised of lawmakers who are doctors and they could meet with experts or direct staffers to dig through research.

Following a deep dive into studies, Gilbert says he would be open to changing Virginia law.

"At the very least, we want to make sure that the science is sound," Gilbert said.

He says after a close examination of the information, advocates might be happier with how next year's legislation unfolds.

"We can come back here next year and maybe even do something more bold and more broad than what even they were hoping for this year," Gilbert added.

Meanwhile, Governor Terry McAuliffe will review the bill approved this year to allow manufacturing and regulation of medical marijuana oil for epilepsy patients.