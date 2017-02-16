National Ground Intelligence Center Welcomes New Commander

Release from the National Ground Intelligence Center:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) on Rivanna Station welcomed its incoming commander and paid tribute to the departing commander at a change of command ceremony at 10 a.m. Feb. 16, 2017 in the Nicholson Auditorium, at the Center.



Col. Dana Rucinski assumed the title of commander from the outgoing commander, Col. Ketti C. Davison, who served the center since 2015.



The host of the program was Maj. Gen. Christopher S. Ballard, Commanding General, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), Fort Belvoir, Va. During his remarks Ballard said that commanders are expected to leverage every ounce of individual talent, encourage every spark of collective initiative, and to create a unity of purpose within the unit that accomplishes every given mission.



“The art of leadership demands a commander use many tools and methods to accomplish that mission - to motivate, cajole, discipline, encourage, and inspire,” Ballard said. “They are taught to be good stewards of the resources entrusted to them; to hoard all blame to themselves and share all accolades with the entire formation.”



"‘Mission command’ means that regardless of the complexity of the mission or the size of the organization, someone is always in charge, responsible and accountable 24/7," Ballard said.



“This ceremony should remind us that despite our best efforts to achieve the most effective or efficient business model and confidently use terms like 'enterprise solutions', 'federated production', and 'corporate culture' …this is not a business,” Ballard said. “Our ‘business’ is to protect soldiers’ lives and produce relevant, timely, accurate intelligence that enable commanders’ to be decisive.”



The soldiers and civilians who perform such a vital role for our commander’s forces serving around the globe were also honored in the ceremony. Gen. Ballard officially welcomed Rucinski to the NGIC and INSCOM and extended best wishes on her new command.



“We especially recognize the tremendous work Col. Ketti Davison has done in leading this remarkable organization for the past 22 months and welcome Col. Dana Rucinski who will lead NGIC into the future,” Ballard said. “NGIC is made up of true professionals; conducting unparalleled technical, operational, and intelligence support to critical strategic missions. You have provided that essential doctorate level intelligence support to the Department of Defense, field commanders, research development communities and national policy makers. NGIC sets the standard every day in conducting complex and time sensitive operations as part of a joint, intergovernmental, interagency, and multi-national team - and you do this at a level of technical knowledge and analytic proficiency most other organizations only dream about.”



During Davison’s remarks, she said being a commander at the center reinforced the importance of remembering the purpose of the mission that inspires her service in the U.S. Army as a soldier.



“I have been honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead such a unique organization with an incredibly talented workforce whose reputation for excellence and integrity is recognized across the globe,” Davison said.



Davison said the Amy’s operational concept is to win in a complex world by understanding the asymmetric landscape.



“You simply cannot understand this complex world without NGIC,” Davison said. “Only NGIC has the subject matter experts with countless years of experience and extensive depth of knowledge across all aspects of the land and human domains that underpin our current fights and will ensure our Nation wins the wars of the future.”



Davison concluded her remarks by wishing her successor, Rucinski, a great future at NGIC and in Charlottesville.



“Dana, congratulations. You are now leading the most talented workforce on the face of the planet. They will never let you down,” Davison said.



Rucinski said she was humbled by the opportunity to join the NGIC team after experiencing firsthand the difference that NGIC makes to our soldiers who have been engaged in long tough fights against determined adaptive adversaries.



“I look forward to serving the Army here at the National Ground Intelligence Center for the next two years,” Rucinski said. “This is an exciting time for the intelligence community and I can’t imagine a better place to do the work of the American people than right here in Charlottesville.”



Prior to Ballard’s remarks, Lt. Col. Karen Lieb, event emcee and officer serving at the Center, gave a brief history of the NGIC stating that the organization traces its origins to two highly successful Army organizations: the former Foreign Science and Technology Center and the Intelligence, Threat, and Analysis Center. On July 8, 1994, these organizations were combined to activate the National Ground Intelligence Center (provisional) and placed as a subordinate command under the Intelligence and Security Command. The center became fully operational on July 9, 1994.



The center is a major subordinate command of the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Va., and is the nation’s leader in foreign ground forces intelligence.



NGIC is a fully-integrated, all-source intelligence center composed of civilians and soldiers from the active army, reserves, and National Guard. The NGIC produces scientific and technical intelligence and the military capabilities analysis on foreign ground forces required by war fighting commanders, the force modernization and research and development communities, the Department of Defense, and national policy makers.



Lieb said the passing of the unit colors from the old commander to the new commander points out the ever-changing nature of the Army, yesterday, today and tomorrow.



“The transfer of the brigade colors this morning is significant in many ways. The history, traditions, and accomplishments of the brigade are embodied in these colors. Historically, a unit’s colors served as the focal point around which the soldiers of the unit rallied in battle. The colors are traditionally at the forefront of a formation and signify the continuity of the unit,” Lieb said. “Even though individual members within the organization come and go, the unit continues on. Along with the transfer of the colors, the responsibilities of mission accomplishment and ensuring the welfare of the soldiers, civilian employees, and their families are also transferred.”



The Change of Command ceremony has been significant to soldiers, regardless of the era, Lieb said, because they could witness the passing of the symbol of authority from the outgoing commander to their new leader, and hence the passage of the Soldiers loyalties and responsibilities from the old commander to the new.