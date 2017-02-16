Charlottesville Police Department Investigating Homicide From Feb. 5

A victim of a shooting in Charlottesville that happened earlier this month has died and its now being called a homicide.

Charlottesville police responded to a shooting on February 5 at the area of 10th and Run Street. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Robert Charles ReauVeau. He was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Wednesday February 15, 2017.

Charlottesville police are now saying a female victim was treated and released from the hospital as well.

The case is still being investigated. The police department asks that if you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Statement from the family of Robert Charles ReauVeau:

My hope is Bobby will be remembered for the fun loving and talented tattoo artist he was rather than a homicide victim. He lived life to the fullest with few regrets albeit, sometimes with reckless abandon. His passion for his art and life was undeniable. He often told me he had a great life filled with more friends and adventures than he could ever have imagined possible. He created his own brand, Tattoo Bobby C’ville Famous Ink, followed by his distinctive HOLLERRR. His fiancée Gabrielle Davis is expecting their child in June. We continue to ask for everyone’s cooperation with the Charlottesville Police. Throughout the course of this on-going investigation, Detective Pleasants has been both sympathetic and supportive to the need of our family. We appreciate the outpouring of support and love from Bobby’s friends and clients.