GOP Gubernatorial Hopefuls Gear Up for 1st Debate in Charlottesville

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Republicans looking to be the state's next governor are gearing up for their first debate.

Gubernatorial candidates and other statewide candidates are scheduled to appear Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville at the Paramount Theater.

The hotly contested gubernatorial contest has four candidates. They include former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie and Corey Stewart, a one-time Virginia campaign chairman of President Donald Trump.

Virginia's 2017 gubernatorial race is gaining increasing national attention, as both Trump fans and critics want to use the contest as a referendum on the president's first year in office.

The GOP primary is in June.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.