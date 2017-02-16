14 Cavaliers Fall 65-55 to #12 Duke; Drop to 8-5 in ACC

The #14 Virginia men's basketball team lost for the third time in its last four games, as the Cavaliers fell 65-55 against #12 Duke on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVa and head coach Tony Bennett have lost nine of their last eleven games against the Blue Devils.

The 'Hoos led 25-21 at halftime on Wednesday, but Duke freshman Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in the 2nd half to lead his team to victory.

Tatum made 6-of-7 three-point attempts in the game.

The Cavaliers were just 5-of-20 from behind the line, and they shot 36.8% from the field as a team (21-of-57).

Senior point guard London Perrantes led Virginia with 14 points and two assists, while Ty Jerome came off the bench to score 13 points.

UVa has won 39 of its last 42 games at home against conference competition, and the Blue Devils are is the only team to beat the Wahoos twice during that stretch.

Virginia (18-7, 8-5 ACC) has lost three of its last four games, while Duke (21-5, 9-4 ACC) has won six in a row.

The 'Hoos will be back in action on Saturday, as the Cavaliers travel to face #10 North Carolina in Chapel Hill.