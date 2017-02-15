Staunton Accepting Applications for Citizen’s Police Academy

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a police officer, Staunton is taking applications for the Citizen's Police Academy.

The five week course gives everyday people a free, behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement with firearms training, emergency driving experience, ride-alongs, and more.

Officers say it's basically a condensed version of the police academy.

Those interested must be 18 and pass a criminal history check.

Applications are due by March 7.