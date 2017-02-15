Lieutenant Governor Hopeful Holds Meet and Greet in Waynesboro

A state legislator went straight from session in Richmond to a meet and greet in Waynesboro Wednesday night.

84th District Delegate Glenn Davis (R) shook hands with people from the Shenandoah Valley.

The entrepreneur from Virginia Beach wants to be the next lieutenant governor.

Davis says the American dream is slipping away and he wants to put Virginia back at the top when it comes to business and job growth.

“We're losing real jobs to North Carolina, and to D.C., and then Maryland, and we need someone who can bring those jobs back and help those small businesses grow. Seventy percent of all jobs are created by small businesses, so by strangling businesses we're hurting people getting jobs and I know how to bring those small businesses back and get them to create those jobs again,” Davis said.

Also in the race for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor are two state senators, Bryce Reeves and Jill Holtzman Vogel.