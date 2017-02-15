Quantcast

Lieutenant Governor Hopeful Holds Meet and Greet in Waynesboro

Posted: Updated:
Glenn Davis held a meet and greet in Waynesboro Wednesday night Glenn Davis held a meet and greet in Waynesboro Wednesday night
84th District Delegate Glenn Davis (R) 84th District Delegate Glenn Davis (R)
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

A state legislator went straight from session in Richmond to a meet and greet in Waynesboro Wednesday night.

84th District Delegate Glenn Davis (R) shook hands with people from the Shenandoah Valley.

The entrepreneur from Virginia Beach wants to be the next lieutenant governor.

Davis says the American dream is slipping away and he wants to put Virginia back at the top when it comes to business and job growth.

“We're losing real jobs to North Carolina, and to D.C., and then Maryland, and we need someone who can bring those jobs back and help those small businesses grow. Seventy percent of all jobs are created by small businesses, so by strangling businesses we're hurting people getting jobs and I know how to bring those small businesses back and get them to create those jobs again,” Davis said.

Also in the race for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor are two state senators, Bryce Reeves and Jill Holtzman Vogel.  

  • Lieutenant Governor Hopeful Holds Meet and Greet in WaynesboroMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.