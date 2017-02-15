Quantcast

Wednesday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Western Albemarle senior Josh Coffman Western Albemarle senior Josh Coffman
Albemarle senior Jake Hahn Albemarle senior Jake Hahn

BOYS BASKETBALL
5A North
Conference 16    
Albemarle 100, Orange County 53
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44, Halifax County 41
    
4A East
Semifinal
Conference 19    
Eastern View 69, Courtland 48
King George 56, Louisa 55
    
3A West
Semifinal
Conference 29    
Spotswood 74, Monticello 58
Western Albemarle 65, Broadway 39
    
2A West
Semifinal
Conference 37    
Chatham 70, Buckingham County 55
Dan River 72, Appomattox 55
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5A North
Semifinal
Conference 16    
Albemarle 40, Halifax County 36
Atlee 62, Orange County 29

3A West
Semifinal
Conference 29    
Broadway 71, Fluvanna 30
Spotswood 53, Western Albemarle 33
    
2A West
Semifinal
Conference 37    
Chatham 55, Appomattox 43
Gretna 74, Buckingham County 36
    
1A East
Semifinal
Conference 44    
Riverheads 45, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 32

VISAA
Covenant 62, Collegiate 47   Maupin 24 pts, 12 rebs

