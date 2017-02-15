Charlottesville Mayor: Permit Rule Not Enforced on Downtown Mall

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer says concerns about proper permits for his resistance rally on the Downtown Mall on January 31 are unfounded.

“Well this is clearly not about permits. We have never required permits for press conferences, no matter how big, right in that area of the Downtown Mall by the Freedom of Speech Wall,” Signer explained.

Conservative radio host and former city councilor Rob Schilling first raised questions about the permits for that event.

According to City Spokeswoman Miriam Dickler there is a city regulation that requires a permit, but that rule is seldom enforced and a public event without a permit is "not uncommon."

Signer says he did not get a permit to host the rally, but also says the city never enforces the rule requiring a permit and will continue that practice.

“Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart is doing another one next Tuesday. We're not asking for a permit, I don't think we should,” Signer said.

Schilling also raised concerns about taxpayer money spent on the event, including the time Council Clerk Paige Rice spent sending the media advisory and pay for Charlottesville police officers assigned to the event.

Dickler says the police officers were already on duty and responded as they would have for any other call and Rice reports directly to council so she frequently sends media releases for individual councilors.

“This is really about the alt-right and the right wing here and forces of bigotry and intolerance just doing more to try and shut down this kind of expression of resistance and I just don't think people are going to stand for it and I certainly am not, so I take this in stride,” Signer said.

Dickler also said that she is “unaware of any discussion involving a fine or other action" against Signer.