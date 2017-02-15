Quantcast

Some Augusta Co. Supervisors to Hold Town Hall Thursday

Posted: Updated: Feb 15, 2017 09:13 PM
Augusta County Board of Supervisors (FILE) Augusta County Board of Supervisors (FILE)
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Three members of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors are holding a town hall meeting Thursday, February 16.

Supervisors for the South River, Beverley Manor, and Riverheads districts want to hear from the people in those areas about any issues and concerns they might have.

The three members - Carolyn Bragg, Terry Kelly, and Michael Shull - will also talk about the creation of a small area plan for Stuarts Draft.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad community room.

  • Some Augusta Co. Supervisors to Hold Town Hall ThursdayMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.