Some Augusta Co. Supervisors to Hold Town Hall Thursday

Three members of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors are holding a town hall meeting Thursday, February 16.

Supervisors for the South River, Beverley Manor, and Riverheads districts want to hear from the people in those areas about any issues and concerns they might have.

The three members - Carolyn Bragg, Terry Kelly, and Michael Shull - will also talk about the creation of a small area plan for Stuarts Draft.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad community room.