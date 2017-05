U.S. federal courthouse in Charlottesville

Republican 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett introduced his first bill which would rename Charlottesville’s federal courthouse after late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Garrett introduced House Resolution 1019 on Monday, February 13. The resolution would designate the federal courthouse building as the Justice Antonin G. Scalia Federal Building and United States Courthouse.

Scalia served on the U.S. Supreme Court for nearly three decades.

The bill has been co-sponsored by six other Republican representatives from Virginia.