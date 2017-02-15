McAuliffe Planning to Veto Immigration Enforcement Bill

A bill that would require local law enforcement hold illegal immigrants until the feds take custody is headed to Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe's desk.

It would mandate those affected be detained -- even past their scheduled release.

GOP lawmakers gave final approval to a bill Wednesday that would force jails to keep undocumented immigrants if United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wants that inmate.

"If there was ever a politically-charged, anti-immigrant bill, this was it," said Senator John Edwards, D-21st District.

"We're talking about people incarcerated, we're talking about people that have violated a law, that are in jail," said Senator Charles Ricardo, R-40th District.

Supporters of the bill point to the 2015 killing of Kate Steinle in San Francisco. The accused shooter was an illegal immigrant who had been deported five times.

"She was shot dead. As she fell, she said 'help me dad' and then she died. And ladies and gentleman, we cannot continue ignoring the threat to American citizens," said Senator Richard "Dick" Black, R-13th District.

Critics of the legislation say this could create too much burden and confusion at the local level.

“I don't think we should aide and abet the federal government not doing its job. If they want us to do it, they should pay for it themselves and get their job done," said Senator Scott Surovell, D-36th District.

Some believe the measure could also contaminate trust and cooperation between immigrant communities and local police.

Others say opposition is overblown.

"Many on the political left have an interest in fanning those flames," said Senator Mark Obenshain, R-26th District.

"It is an intensely personal issue for some who are being accused of heartless, hateful people and I think that that kind of rhetoric is destructive. It undermines the ability to generate a productive dialogue and it's just wrong," Obenshain said.

A spokesman confirmed Wednesday McAuliffe plans to veto this bill. He says he will reject any measure that forces state and local governments to do the work of the federal government.