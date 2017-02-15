7 UVA Men's Lacrosse Plays Home Opener Saturday

Fans get their first chance to see the UVa men's lacrosse team Saturday when the 'Hoos play Drexel in their home opener.

The 7th ranked Wahoos jumped up seven spots in the USILA poll this week after an impressive 16-15 win over then-#6 Loyola in Baltimore in coach Lars Tiffany's UVA debut.

The 'Hoos appear to be confident in the team's new up-tempo offense. Freshman Dox Aitken had four goals in the season opener. Sophomore Ryan Conrad had a hat trick including the game-winner with about two minutes left on a great pass from Zed Williams.

Conrad says, "Me and Zed have a great dynamic, he's a great passer and I love working with him. We've done that a couple times throughout the season, we had a pretty similar goal at UMBC and he works really well with everyone on the team, but I love whenever I can get with him because he usually finds me the ball.

Virginia goalie Will Railey made his first career start. He made 11 saves and showed he can be a reliable stopper this season.

UVa coach Lars Tiffany says, "He really kept things in check especially in the third quarter when Loyola was mounting that comeback and really pressuring hard. It was a huge confidence boost not only for Will, but the defense in front of him and growing more comfortable with him being the last line of defense."

UVA defenseman Scott Hooper says, "It's always fun seeing your guys score goals, obviously tough to get scored on 15 times but its just kind of the way we play. We're going to be aggressive, we're going to go high-tempo and we're just going to play our game and make them react."

Saturday's game will be the season opener for Drexel. The 'Hoos beat the Dragons last year 14-7 in Philadelphia.