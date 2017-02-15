Quantcast

5th District Rep. Garrett Holding 2nd Virtual Town Hall Event

5th District Rep. Tom Garrett speaking on Facebook Live (FILE) 5th District Rep. Tom Garrett speaking on Facebook Live (FILE)
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

5th District Representative Tom Garrett is set to hold the second in a series of virtual town hall events.

Aides for the Republican congressman say the online forum is an inclusive way to connect with a district the size of New Jersey.

However, members of the group Indivisible Charlottesville say holding the event on Facebook Live seems like a way to avoid tough questions from constituents.

"It felt less like a town hall, and more like Garrett just reading a script into a camera. I heard a lot of softball questions, but I didn't hear a word about what he's going to do to create jobs in Franklin County. I didn't hear word about if he wants to raise the minimum wage to give working families a break in Virginia," said Michael Payne with Indivisible Charlottesville.

Indivisible Charlottesville says it would like to see Garrett hold an in-person town hall.

Rep. Garrett’s online question and answer session on Facebook is set for 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 15.

  • Reported by Sean Cudahy

    Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /

