5th District Rep. Garrett Holding 2nd Virtual Town Hall Event

5th District Representative Tom Garrett is set to hold the second in a series of virtual town hall events.

Aides for the Republican congressman say the online forum is an inclusive way to connect with a district the size of New Jersey.

However, members of the group Indivisible Charlottesville say holding the event on Facebook Live seems like a way to avoid tough questions from constituents.

"It felt less like a town hall, and more like Garrett just reading a script into a camera. I heard a lot of softball questions, but I didn't hear a word about what he's going to do to create jobs in Franklin County. I didn't hear word about if he wants to raise the minimum wage to give working families a break in Virginia," said Michael Payne with Indivisible Charlottesville.

Indivisible Charlottesville says it would like to see Garrett hold an in-person town hall.

Rep. Garrett’s online question and answer session on Facebook is set for 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 15.