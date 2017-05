Betsy Ackerson's lawsuit against the UVA Board of Visitors

An administrator at the University of Virginia is suing for alleged sexual discrimination.

Betsy Ackerson filed the federal suit Wednesday, February 15, against the UVA Board of Visitors. She claims the university knowingly paid her less than male counterparts while working on strategic plans.

She also says the university retaliated by changing her office assignment when she took medical leave due to chronic fatigue brought on by the job.

Ackerson says her job was threatened when she raised concerns about her pay and workload.

She is seeking a jury trial.